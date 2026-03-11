The Sugar Bandit brings mysterious 'cookie drops' to Great Falls

A mysterious baker known as “The Sugar Bandit” is making waves in Great Falls, one batch of cookies at a time. The perpetrator of the so-called “sweetest crime in town” has residents buzzing as secret cookie deliveries appear across the city, turning an anonymous act of kindness into a fast-growing business with a playful twist.

Quentin Shores talked with The Sugar Bandit - watch the video:

What began as a fun way to share homemade treats with friends and neighbors has quickly captured the community’s attention.

The Sugar Bandit has become known for baking delicious cookies and leaving them in hidden spots for people to discover.

“The one that I have running right now started last Friday. It will end Friday at 10 a.m. I get to control when I start them, when they end, how many boxes I'm able to sell. That way the customers are satisfied,” the Sugar Bandit explained.

The current batch of cookies include:



The OG Oreo Outlaw (Oreo)

The Campfire Caper (S'more)

The Chocolate Chip Heist (Basic CCC)

The Butterscotch Break-In (PB Butterscotch)

2 Mystery Bandit Flavors

Cookie fans can place orders online by clicking here.

With the business growing, there are plans to introduce new menu items and more ways for people to connect and enjoy these sweet surprises.

As the legend of the Sugar Bandit grows, Great Falls can look forward to more tasty mysteries—and perhaps a cookie or two—around the next corner.

You can follow the Sugar Bandit on Facebook.