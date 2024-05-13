The Ursuline Center hosts annual Mothers Day brunch

GREAT FALLS — Sunday was Mother’s Day, and every year the Ursuline Center in Great Falls hosts a Mothers Day Brunch to give thanks to the women who have one of the most important jobs in the world.

“Each year, we serve the people that want to take [their] families to brunches,” said Richard Martin, President of the Ursuline Retreat and Conference Board, “And so the workers, the employees here ,and volunteers, we all get together and we buy our supplies and cook it up and serve it.”

The Ursuline Retreat and Conference Center is a nonprofit organization, and the annual brunch is a fundraiser that helps pay staff and keep the century old building up and running. The center estimated 400 people attended their 26th annual brunch on Sunday to celebrate all that mothers do.



“It's become very apparent that the role of mothers in society is crucial,” Martin said.

MTN Spoke with some mothers in attendance about what it means to be a mother.

“It's hard to put into words because it is such an important job, you know, to raise kids and bring up the next generation of people are going to change the world,” said Raina Leavens, a mother who was in attendance with her own mother and grandmother.

“The role of mother is caretaker, loving your children,” said Juanita McGregor, who was eating with her husband, Dr. Bill McGregor. The pair have been married for 58 years.

“I've watched this beautiful woman not only practice her profession, but raise three wonderful children,” Dr. McGregor said, “All of whom are very successful, very good people.”

The main idea stressed by all was that nothing can come between a mother’s love for their children.

“My mom taught me to, you know, just love your kids through everything and accept them for everything that they are,” Leavens said, “And now I get to see my kids grow into these really wonderful people.”

Mothers keep the world going, and KRTV wishes all mothers a happy and healthy Mothers Day.