Three Doors Down will perform in Great Falls on July 23, 2023. The concert will be at Centene Stadium (1015 25th Street North).

Tickets for the concert can be bought on The Newberry website by clicking here .

A news release states:

The quintet’s many accolades include selling more than 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including ”Songwriter of the Year.” Their debut, The Better Life, became certified seven times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit ”Kryptonite.”

Candlebox is scheduled to be the opening act at the show.



TRENDING

