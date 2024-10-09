Tilleman Equipment, a well-established provider of agricultural machinery in Havre, has expanded its operations with a new location in Cascade County, a move driven by the evolving agricultural environment in Montana’s Golden Triangle.

Tilleman Equipment expands to Cascade County

Greg Mosness, General Manager at Tilleman Equipment, highlighted the significance of this expansion.

"We’ve been open for a few months now but wanted to time it so the majority of people could visit," he said. The new location enables Tilleman Equipment to strengthen its connection with local farmers, offering them access to premium brands like Fendt under the AGCO umbrella.

Despite rapid consolidation in the agriculture industry, Mosness emphasizes the enduring role of independent farmers and ranchers. "There will always be smaller farmers and ranchers who need support. Our hope is to serve both them and the larger farms," he explained. "The average age of farmers is increasing, while the number of farms is decreasing. We want to be a resource for all."

The expansion also reflects shifts in crop production within the Golden Triangle, traditionally known for its wheat.

Mosness noted, "For many years, it was all wheat, but now we’re seeing more pulse crops, canola, winter canola, camelina, and even peas becoming part of the rotation. Adapting to market demands is crucial."



Innovative farming technology is also a focal point for Tilleman Equipment. "We can customize equipment for any crop," Mosness said, pointing to a state-of-the-art class nine combine. "With just a click, you can switch between crops like corn without needing to open doors or make manual adjustments. It’s all handled from the computer in your seat."

Reflecting on the company’s previous experience in Great Falls, Mosness acknowledged lessons learned.

"We attempted a location here in the early 2000s, which didn’t succeed. But we learned from that experience," he shared. The new facility, an 8,000-square-foot shop, may already feel too small for Tilleman’s future aspirations. "We built it with our technicians in mind. We wanted a space they’d be proud to work in."

With this new location, Tilleman Equipment aims to bring advanced technology and premium service to both small and large farms, meeting the diverse needs of Montana’s farmers in a changing agricultural landscape.

More information about Tilleman can be found on their website or by visiting in person at 369 Vaughn S. Frontage Road.