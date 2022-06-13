Time to take election signs down

GREAT FALLS — Today is the last day to have election signs in your yards. According to both city and state zoning Regulations campaign signs are to be removed within the first week after the election.

According to the cascade county clerk and recorder pretty much anything after the first week doesn’t do much.

“ It’s part of zoning regulations and it’s not to have them up for the whole 365 days in the year and also doesn’t help the Kennedys after since they’ve already one and signs are in the rain cycle usually ruins the signs anyway.” Says Rina Moore.

And since the election was last Tuesday the county and state are asking and that if you’re still wrapping your favorite candidate that you remove your signs as quickly as possible.