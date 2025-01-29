Times Square building adds two more businesses

The Times Square building at 525 Central Avenue in Great Falls now has two more businesses under its roof.

Stranger Things is relocating to Times Square after years at 522 Central Avenue. Stranger Things describes itself as a “metaphysical gift shop,” with crystals, stones, posters, toys, figurines, and more. They will host a grand opening on Monday, February 3rd at noon. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

The second business is Serenity Spa, which will be on the second floor. They will host a grand opening Friday, February 7th at noon. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

OTHER RECENT DEVELOPMENT NEWS

Ocean Star Seafood Co.

1420 Market Place Drive

Ocean Star Seafood restaurant opened in Great Falls several days ago at 1420 Market Place Drive (the former Black Bear Diner location next to Chili's). Menu items include traditional rolls and sushi (California, cucumber, avocado, tempura shrimp, etc); salmon platter; Cajun flavor seafood boil; sashimi deluxe; salmon teriyaki; filet mignon teriyaki; fried fish; and more. Ocean Star is open Mondays through Fridays from 4pm to 9:30pm., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 10pm. They plan to host a formal grand opening on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Click here to visit the Facebook page, or call 406-770-3147 for more information. At this point, customers order directly from the menu, but Ocean Star plans to offer buffet service in the future.

Station District Bar & Eatery

119 River Drive North

The Station District Bar & Eatery opened on Friday, January 17, 2025. The facility is next to the Milwaukee Station Tower on River Drive. Among the dining options:



Yama - Asian Kitchen, an Asian-fusion concept with an accent on Thai cuisine

Barrio Cantina, serving authentic Mexican cuisine

Cascata, featuring Italian entrees

Big Sky Grill, with American fare featuring Montana products

Café with a variety of coffee and espresso beverages.

A social media post states: "Customers will pay and enter their phone number to receive a text when the order is ready for pickup. Craft beer, cocktails, old-school arcade games, and shuffleboard are available to top off the meal. TVs throughout the space show sports and local sporting events."

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

1101 Seventh Street South

Old Chicago plans to open in the former Boston’s Pizza location on Seventh Street South. The new owners are currently working on an extensive remodel. Mike Malmberg, Vice President of the Johnson Restaurant Group in charge of the Great Falls location, said, “We’ll have 40 beers on tap along with pizza and taproom fare.” Malmberg says with the craft beers on tap, the restaurant will try to make sure as many of them as possible are local beers. There are currently three Old Chicago locations in Montana - Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.

Kellergeist

111 Central Avenue

German bar Kellergeist is expanding their building to triple the size, going from around 1,000 square feet to 3,500 square feet. The space will be utilized to better accommodate more visitors and live entertainment.



Pizza Ranch

2515 10th Avenue South

Buffet-style restaurant Pizza Ranch will begin construction in the next few weeks at the former JoAnn Fabrics location at 2515 10th Avenue South, and will feature dozens of arcade games. They plan to open this spring.



Clearwater Credit Union

101 First Avenue North

Clearwater Credit Union will be taking over the former Hardee’s restaurant building at 101 First Avenue North in downtown Great Falls. They plan to begin construction this summer, and will build a net-zero-energy building. Construction is expected to last around 18 months.

Former Ryan's Cash & Carry

833 Smelter Avenue NE

The business closed about five years and has been empty since. We have confirmed that the lot will soon be home to a new car wash.

Vintage Sellers

On The Move

Liquor store Vintage Sellers is moving from their long-timelocation in the 2J's Fresh Market building on Smelter Avenue to a new spot at West Bank Landing along Third Street NW. The new building is currently being renovated, and owners hope to move in by the end of January.