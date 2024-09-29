Watch Now
Tipped truck trailer causing traffic trouble in Great Falls

The tipped pup trailer of a semi truck caused some traffic trouble on the west side of Great Falls.

It happened along the southbound ramp to I-15 from Central Avenue West just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Police at the scene told KRTV that the trailer was a water tank, and it tipped over when the truck was turning.

The tipped trailer has now been righted.

The ramp was temporarily blocked due to the incident, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

There were no injuries.

