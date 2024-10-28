Tony Roma's announces opening date for Great Falls restaurant

GREAT FALLS — Tony Roma's restaurant plans to open in Great Falls on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The restaurant will host a grand-opening with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m., and then proceed to serve up ribs, steaks, burgers, seafood, and more.

The new Tony Roma's is located inside the Holiday Inn at 1100 Fifth Street South.

Tony Roma's has scores of locations across the U.S. and in other countries.



There was a free-standing Tony Roma's in the Great Falls Marketplace area several years ago.

The new Tony Roma's project was announced several years ago, but stalled for some reason.

Raj Dhillon, CEO of Dhillon Group of Companies (which owns Tony Roma's), said in a news release last year: “We are excited to bring Tony Roma’s to Great Falls and to serve this community and visitors. We have worked diligently on the upgrades required to meet the Tony Roma’s Standards, and our team is dedicated to providing the amazing service and food quality that customers expect from the Tony Roma’s brand.”

