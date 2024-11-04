Tony Roma's restaurant officially opened in Great Falls on Monday, November 4, 2024.

Tony Roma's is now open in Great Falls

The restaurant hosted a grand-opening with a ribbon-cutting and then proceed to serve up ribs, steaks, burgers, seafood, and more.

The new Tony Roma's is located inside the Holiday Inn hotel at 1100 Fifth Street South.

Raj Dhillon, the owner of the Great Falls franchise, said, "I've been here for almost 20 years in Great Falls and I find nothing but love here - so much a close-knit, family-oriented community that I'm so proud to be part of."

MTN News Raj Dhillon

He added, "It's going to add 30 to 40 more jobs, but also bringing an up-class, high-scale dining experience to town."

Tony Roma's CEO Mohaimina "Mina" Haque said, "It's a brand that brings people together and has done so for over five decades, and I have an amazing vision for the company to bring more families together where they can come create memories."

She explained, “For tourism as well; at the moment, we are building Tony Roma’s in the U.S. and other locations, but because of the popularity of the brand, [I anticipate] guests coming from not only within the state, but outside of the state and in the western part, to come here and enjoy."

“We don’t have too many branded restaurants, and we wanted people to experience what Tony Roma’s is known for,” Dhillon noted. "Tony Roma's is known for their baby-back ribs, mainly, but the rest of the things you guys need to come and experience that."

This is the only Tony Roma's in Montana at this point, but they are planning to expand in the Treasure State.

David Sherman

Tony Roma's has scores of locations across the U.S. and in other countries.

There was a free-standing Tony Roma's in the Great Falls Marketplace area more than 15 years ago.