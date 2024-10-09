Watch Now
Tony Roma's set to open in Great Falls soon

David Sherman
Tony Roma's restaurant plans to open in Great Falls in November 2024. The restaurant will serve ribs, steaks, burgers, seafood, and more.

The project was announced several years ago, but stalled for some reason.

Raj Dhillon, CEO of Dhillon Group of Companies (which owns Tony Roma's), said in a news release last year: “We are excited to bring Tony Roma’s to Great Falls and to serve this community and visitors. We have worked diligently on the upgrades required to meet the Tony Roma’s Standards, and our team is dedicated to providing the amazing service and food quality that customers expect from the Tony Roma’s brand.”

The new Tony Roma's is located inside the Holiday Inn at 1100 Fifth Street South.

They are in the process of hiring cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts, and dishwashers.

People can apply in person, or check out the listings on Indeed.com.

Tony Roma's has scores of locations across the U.S. and in other countries.

There was a free-standing Tony Roma's in the Great Falls Marketplace area several years ago.

