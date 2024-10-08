Each year, Torgerson’s delivers pumpkins to several first-grade classes at elementary schools in Great Falls.

Torgerson's delivers pumpkins to elementary schools

Jim Sargent, marketing manager for Torgerson’s, said, “We all work very, very hard, but that smile on that little first-grader’s face is just priceless, so we love doing it.”

“We just want to come out and educate kids about farming because a lot of the city kids don't understand where it comes from. When we have a chance to meet with these first graders, we ask them, ‘where do pumpkins come from? Is it a fruit? Is it a vegetable? and why is it a fruit?’ so it's fun to have that experience with the kids,” explained Sargent.

Torgerson’s have been delivering pumpkins to elementary schools throughout Great Falls for 19 years.



“It started with just Great Fall schools, which we all know, 17 of them here, and so we're busy today, but we also expanded it out into the rural schools,” Sargent said. “We go to Cascade and up into Power, you know, and over into the Belt area and stuff. So, it's fun for us to get out and see not only our customers, but make some new friends as well.”

Torgerson’s partners with many of the Hutterite colonies in central Montana. Hutterite colonies purchase Torgerson’s equipment to use in harvesting their produce, such as pumpkins.

“It's the end of the harvest. We reap the product of what we planted and then we get to spread the news about what you can do being involved in agriculture,” said Sargent.

They will also be delivering pumpkins to more elementary schools on Tuesday.