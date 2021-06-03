"Touch A Truck" in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — There will be a "touch a truck" event in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, June 5th. It will be along Central Avenue, stretching from the 100 block to the 600 block, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The family-friendly event and fundraiser will give kids of all ages the opportunity to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more.

The event flyer says that kids can "get up close with your favorite big trucks, and meet the people who protect, serve, and build Great Falls!"

There will also be food trucks, face painting, games, and prizes.

From the event page on Facebook:

Admission to the event is free, BUT to get to touch/sit in/get up close with the trucks and machinery, kids will need to purchase one of the hats pictured below! Hats are 1 for $5, 2 for $8, and 3 for $12! Kids can choose from Fire Hats, Hard Hats and Police Hats!

Hats can be purchased at the RED tables on the 100, 200 and 400 blocks. Cash and card are accepted! Look for the RED balloons!

Each hat will have a coupon inside for a free treat, PLUS 5 random hats will have a special sticker inside to win one of our BIG prizes! Bicycles, Electric City Raceway Packages, and Summer Fun Bundles are just a few of the possible prizes!