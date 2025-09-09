New lounge and casino being built in NW Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Town Pump has confirmed plans to build a new 6,757-square-foot casino, lounge, and liquor shop on the northwest side of Great Falls.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

New lounge and casino for NW Great Falls

The new facility is being built on the lot at 1525 Third Street NW that formerly housed New Peking restaurant and most recently a Best Wok restaurant.

"We've acquired the old Best Wok site and are in the process of demolishing the building," stated Bill McGladdery, Director of Corporate Communications at Town Pump.

He said the project is part of Town Pump's ongoing efforts to increase convenience around the city.

McGladdery noted that Town Pump already has eight casinos, seven convenience stores, three liquor stores, two car washes, and one hotel in Great Falls, and that each facility serves a different purpose for its customers.

"You would not want to make a left-hand turn on 10th Avenue to try to get some gas or buy a couple bottles of Pepsi," he told me. "That's why it's kind of the convenience of the customers that we cover both sides of the street."

Casino-lounge combos are widespread in Montana, and Town Pump claims to set itself apart with exclusive gaming machines not found at competing businesses.

The project is scheduled to be completed by late 2026, creating approximately eight new jobs.

Town Pump has an estimated 200 locations across Montana.