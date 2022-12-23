Toys For Tots announces winner of airline tickets

GREAT FALLS — One person came out as the lucky winner of Alaska Airlines tickets thanks to Toys For Tots.

Fred Steinbacher was chosen as the winner for this year's annual drawing.

People who donated to Toys For Tots at certain events in recent months were automatically entered into the drawing for round-trip airline tickets to any place in the United States.

Paul Cowhick of Toys For Tots said, "We do this every year to boost the toy count in the surrounding areas. They bring in a toy and they get to sign up to have a raffle and pull that out for a chance to win Alaska Airlines Tickets.

Cowhick said the support from Alaska Airlines has gone a long way, noting that they wouldn't be able to do this kind of work without their help. He also said the community support is essential in something such as this.

"This year, I don't know what the numbers are, but it's been tremendous," Cowhick said. "We've had to go out and buy the toys very little. It was all the support from Great Falls for every year that we've done this. I've done this for 17 years, and they never cease to amaze me."

Toys For Tots was one of the organizations in the annual KRTV "Day of Giving," an event that they say is their biggest in terms of fundraising efforts.

