Toys For Tots preps for holiday season in Great Falls

Brianna Juneau reports on the hard work underway by Toys For Tots to ensure a happy holiday season for children in our community.



“We are crazy busy trying to get orders packed and … it's crunch time,” said Corday Podvan, a Toys Tor Tots volunteer.

Volunteers are buying toys to meet the increasing demand and have been seen at stores around town gathering donations.

“It was actually pretty awesome to go out, for the community, the kids, the toys,” Podvan said. “It's just nice to have a good, fun day shopping and knowing that it's going back to our good cause.”

As Christmas Eve approaches, the organization is working continuously, with volunteers dedicating time to fulfill the orders.

“We will be doing this every day, all day, all night for the next probably ten days,” said Kat Whitish, Toys For Tots coordinator.

The mission of the Marine Corps "Toys For Tots" program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The goal is to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. If you would like to donate, click here.