Learn about traditional Native American games at the History Museum

Through their free admission program, the History Museum in Great Falls will be hosting the International Traditional Games Society on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Celebrating Traditional Native Games

The International Traditional Games Society’s mission is recovery, restoration, and preservation of traditional Native American history; the organization is based in Great Falls.

They will be presenting at the History Museum about traditional tribal games that have been re-discovered and widely accepted among several native tribes.

“You know, games that have been played for centuries in the state of Montana,” said Ashleigh McCann, the History Museum’s collections curator. “We're really looking forward to learning camaraderie and build a sense of community and culture.”

Among the traditional games that may be discussed: Stone People Game; Ring The Stick; Gathering Stones; Guessing Sticks; and Make Stick Jump.

Laura Tolmich, traditional games director and DeeAnna Brady-Leader, traditional games planner, will be leading the engaging and interactive event.

During the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to:



Learn about the history and cultural significance of traditional Native games,

View traditional game pieces and understand their importance,

Understand game rules and benefits, past and present,

Participate in a fun and interactive tournament, testing their chance and intuition.

The free presentation will be offered at 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm. Tolmich and Brady-Leader will also be available to answer questions before and after each session.



While learning the history and cultural significance of the games, participants will also be able to view and learn about traditional game pieces, as well as play some of the native games.

“We are always thrilled for the opportunity to host and learn about more cultural events and cultural practices here at the history museum,” said McCann. “And then we'll actually get the opportunity to learn how to play some of these games, which I’m really excited for.”

Over the past several years, the games have been rediscovered and accepted by many native tribes, including Blackfeet, Chippewa, Cree, Little Shell and several others.

They believe the values of these traditional games are important for all people to understand, as the games teach honor, respect, and responsibility to others.

The History Museum is at 422 Second Street South in Great Falls. Click here to visit the website.