Traffic alert: Fox Farm Road project set to begin

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation will begin construction work on Fox Farm Road on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The project will span more than one mile of Fox Farm Road, running from just north of the Alder Drive intersection and ending south of the East Fiesta intersection.

Completion of the project in scheduled for Fall 2022, but MDT notes that the timeline is subject to change due to weather and other unforeseen factors.

“Fox Farm Road is an important access road to the Fox Farm neighborhood and neighborhoods to the west,” Jim Wingerter, MDT Great Falls District Administrator, said in a news release. “Because of this, regular maintenance is important.”

“Working on projects that benefit our own Great Falls community is always a rewarding experience, and we are proud to partner with MDT on the Fox Farm Road project,” said David Anderson of United Materials of Great Falls, Inc.

The project includes cold milling the road, where a thin layer of the existing pavement is removed to create a smooth surface. Once this is complete, the road will be paved, and pavement markings will be painted on the new asphalt surface. New road signs will also be installed and select sidewalk ramps will be updated to meet ADA compliance.

Regular weekly updates will be available during construction. To sign up for updates, or if you have questions or concerns, email Sloane at sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the hotline at 406-207-4484, during business hours. You can also sign up for text message updates by texting FOXFARMRD to 41411, or click here for the project page on the MDT website.



