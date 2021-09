GREAT FALLS — A large hay-hauling truck has become stuck while trying to go under a railroad overpass in Great Falls.

It happened at around 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, along River Drive South between the Electric City Water Park and Applebee's.

The Great Falls Police Department is working to help get the truck moved.

The GFPD said at 11:41 a.m. that drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route, and expects traffic to be diverted for "quite a while."