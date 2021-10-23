Truck winner announced at cross-town game

GREAT FALLS — Crosstown bragging rights weren't the only thing on the line Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation announced the winner of a brand new Toyota Tacoma pickup from City Toyota at halftime of the Bison-Rustler clash .

The grand-prize winner is Jeff Newton of Great Falls.

Over the last 10 years, the Foundation has raised money for continuing education for teachers, student scholarships, and facility enhancements.

A total of 16,094 tickets were, generating more than $160,000.

"We've had some really strong group sales that have been happening by student groups," said Great Falls Public Schools Foundation director Stephanie Schnider. "A lot of them use this as their primary fundraiser each year. So we have some groups that have been selling up to ten-thousand dollars in tickets sales as an individual group from these different highs schools and also from the elementary schools.