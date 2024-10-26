Bison vs CMR game also features winner of new truck

When the Rustlers and Bison took the field at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, crosstown bragging rights were on the line - and once again, one lucky person became the recipient of a brand-new Toyota Tacoma. Watch:

Truck winner announced at cross-town game

The winner of the truck is Jody Grundhauser.

The annual raffle serves as the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation's major fundraiser of the year. It also helps fill a financial need for school clubs and organizations.

As for the football game: the Bison took command early and defeated CMR with a final score of 27-7.

Bison extend winning streak over CMR

Great Falls (6-3, 5-2 East) has won seven in a row over CMR (4-5, 3-4), a streak dating back to the 2017 season.

Friday's game was the regular-season finale for both teams, and the loss settles the Rustlers into the fifth seed from the Eastern division.

