Turkeys try to visit a Great Falls furniture store (video)

GREAT FALLS — Several wild turkeys tried to visit Payless Furniture on Central Avenue West in Great Falls on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
The group of turkey wandered around the parking lot and approached the door of the store.
Holly Hovland Pierce shot some video of the turkeys, and said that they eventually began walking southwest along the nearby railroad tracks.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- VIDEO: an owl visits the Great Falls Eyecam
- Viewer photos: Aurora Borealis in Montana
- Anti-Semitic literature found in Great Falls
- Montana man tried to entice teen girl for sex
- Down syndrome teen allowed to graduate?