Twenty Past Four owners focus on community as business grows

GREAT FALLS — Twenty Past Four owners Michael Mattern and Jeremy Olds are expanding operations in Great Falls, thanks to community support over the past few years. They're setting up a second shop in Great Falls at 1900 4th Street NE near the Do Bar and Subway.

The business began in 2019, and since then they've seen steady sales even through the pandemic and have opened four storefronts - two in Great Falls, one in Helena, and one in Billings.

Twenty Past Four specializes in selling a variety of glass products and tobacco pipes. But they're more than a smoke shop - the business has been busy raising money for members in the community that include a man battling cancer and a teacher and basketball coach.

Olds says compassion is a key part of their business model: "We got Steven Carlson, a teacher here in Great Falls, he just had a stroke and he's been in the hospital, so he's got some issues. He’s gonna have some medical bills and some medical costs, so we’ll probably do a live benefit for him.”

Olds says their community work is just getting started. He wants to host hangouts and fundraisers at skate parks around the state as the smoke shop brand expands.

“We’re in the position now to give back to the community,” said Mattern. “It’s a super good feeling.”

The pair say they’re looking to expand into other towns including Lewistown and Kalispell, all the way to more populated cities like Missoula and Bozeman.

“We’re in the progress of making some moves,” said Olds.

They estimate the newest location will be open in Great Falls before the end of April.

“A big thank you to the community for the support and for being so accepting for what we do, and thanks for giving us a shot,” said Mattern. “It’s time to give back and have some fun and hopefully we’re in Great Falls for a very, very long time.”

For more information, click here to visit their Facebook page .