Two COVID-related measures remain in place for Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — The City-County Health Department in Great Falls announced on Wednesday that two COVID-related mandates remain in effect.

The agency said that a mask mandate remains in effect, and that large events are are still limited to 75% capacity.

There are no restrictions on operating hours or capacity for businesses such as restaurants, retails shops, and bars.

The CCHD announced on February 18 that the two remaining restrictions (masks, event capacity) would be lifted if the county recorded a COVID case-rate of less than 10 per 100,000 for two weeks. They said on Wednesday: "Unfortunately, we did not hit our case rate goal of 10 per 100K this past week--instead, our rate climbed to 15 per 100K (from 8 per 100K the previous week)."

As a result, the two restrictions will remain in place for at least two more weeks - or until the county records two consecutive weeks at 10 or less per 100K.

County continues mask mandate and event restrictions

The CCHD encourages people to wear masks, social distance, stay home when sick, and wash your hands.

Several other county and municipal agencies are also keeping some restrictions:

