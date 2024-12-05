A large donation was made through the Great Falls Public School’s Foundation for two elementary schools in Great Falls to update their libraries.

Two Great Falls schools get major updates thanks to estate donation

The Great Falls Public School’s Foundation allows people to make donations through various avenues, including estates.

“For this particular project, we had a donor who had this set up in their will, in their estate, that they wanted to see libraries for elementary schools improved, and because of that, [the] library at Lewis & Clark and also West Elementary School were improved as a result,” explained Stephanie Becker, director of the GFPS Foundation.

The estate donation was left behind by Nancy Cameron, who was passionate about public education.

The donation left behind by Cameron allowed for major updates to both libraries. These updates included new bookshelves, furniture, lights, and more.



“We are so privileged to be able to partner with donors to make this vision become a reality, that's where estate funds really come in to action and make a difference,” said Becker.

The librarian at Lewis & Clark Elementary, Michelle Orr, said this experience has been like Christmas for the students, as each time they went into the library, there was something new and exciting for them to see.

“They'll make comments about the lightness of the wood color on the bookshelves or the cool pattern in the carpet and the lights, and how we can dim them and make them brighter,” Orr said. “I’m so thankful. It is so nice to work in here and just see the kids are so excited with all of the new things, and it’s quiet, calming, peaceful. It's good to work in here.”