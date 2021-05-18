Two new restaurants for Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Burger lovers, rejoice - there will soon be two new restaurants catering to your needs in Great Falls.

The national Five Guys chain plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Snap Fitness in between Target and Albertons along 10th Avenue South.

Tom Micuda, the deputy planning director for the City of Great Falls, confirmed that Five Guys has received a permit to move in to to the space and to renovate the interior. Micuda did not know the expected opening date, but he expects that work will begin in the next few weeks.

Five Guys has more than 1,600 locations, including four in Montana: Billings, Bozeman, Kalispell, and Missoula. In addition to burgers and fries, they serve hot dogs and milkshakes.

And just across the street on the next block, Street Burgers is planning to open very soon. The owners began renovating the space formerly occupied by Noodle Express at 23rd Street and 10th Avenue South back in January and are nearing completion, although no official opening date has been announced.

Street Burgers plans to provide quick-service dine-in and take-out options, including burgers, sliders, shakes, salads, and fries. They plan to get their beef from a local cattle ranch, and will use local business for their buns. They also plan to serve beer and wine once the appropriate licensure is in order.