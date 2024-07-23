Union Bethel A.M.E. Church moving forward with renovation projects

GREAT FALLS — From brick-and-mortar repairs to more parking and ease of access, a historic Great Falls church has nearly $700,000 in grant money make some needed improvements to keep its place as a centerpiece of its southside neighborhood.

Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Great Falls has stood proud and tall in the community for well over 100 years, and they're moving forward with a project they're hoping will help keep the historic building serving the faithful well into the future.

The church was first constructed on its 5th Avenue South location in 1891 and rebuilt in 1917.

It has a storied past and a bright future thanks to a pair of significant grants.

The church has received $200,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and $497,712 from the National Park Service.

“The state of Montana Historic Preservation Office and the congregation were able to get a national trust for historic preservation grant for the brickwork and the second grant from the National Park Service for the accessibility,” said Great Falls architect Ken Sievert.

The church is in need of mortar repairs on its brick veneer exterior.

The accessibility issue will be addressed by adding a lift and another set of stairs on the back of the split-level structure, in turn meeting the requirement of two exits on both levels.

The church's grant team met on Saturday to discuss the renovation project, including pastor Besty Williams who describes the church as a jewel in the neighborhood.

“I see life that comes from here,” said Williams. “It's a shining brightness as something to where everyone knows that in the middle of this neighborhood is somewhere where you can gather, where there can be resources, where there can be help, where there can be spiritual uplifting.”

Sievert is not a member of the church, but helped get it on the National Register of Historic Places and also worked on a steeple stabilizing project for the structure. He’s hopeful the project, which is a combination of the two grants, will go to bid in the fall.

He says the church is important because it represents the growth of a community as well as a transfer of architectural design.

“This church is a a gothic revival,” said Sievert. “In fact, a lot of the detailing you see with the Lancet windows and the some of the other masonry details, you can see a version of that at the Ursuline Center.”

It will take time and effort to make the improvements at Union Bethel. And even though the church is still holding services online as a result of Covid and flooding issues, their presence can still be felt.

“When you don't see us, we're there,” said Williams. “If you don't hear us, we're praying for this community. This community is important for us. We have to take different steps as we build this, but we're always here. We're always here.”

