United Way is collecting school supplies to distribute to students

GREAT FALLS — It is the middle of summer, but the United Way of Cascade County is already preparing to help students be ready for the upcoming school year.

The organization is encouraging people to help collect school supplies for students by hosting school supply donation drives.

On August 4, the supplies will be loaded onto school buses along with supplies dropped off that day.

The buses will be stationed in the parking lots at Target and both Walmarts in Great Falls from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for people to drop off supplies.

"This year, supplies are even more needed because we're also providing supplies to the Back To School Blast, which is a brand new event,” Kim Skornogoski, the lead organizer of the Stuff the Bus event.

The Back To School Blast will bring together several community organizations to provide things like free haircuts and physicals to help kids get ready to go back to school.

Additionally, 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies will be handed out to students.

Parents of children in need of one of the backpacks are asked to register with Opportunities, Inc. in Great Falls by July 15 by calling 406-761-0310.

The supplies loaded onto the buses during the Stuff The Bus event will be given to nonprofits to distribute to students in need.

Volunteers are also needed to help load supplies onto the buses August 4 and unload supplies the next day. If you would like to volunteer, click here .

If you’re interested in hosting or organizing a supply drive, click here .



