University of Providence preps for 2022 graduation

GREAT FALLS — Graduation ceremonies across the world were interrupted due to Covid. Now the University of Providence in Great Falls is excited to welcome students back for a traditional graduation ceremony for the first time in two years.

“Last year we had two separate ceremonies, our class of 2020 had no ceremony but a virtual one, so this is just thrilling for us to be able to have 1 ceremony where we’re celebrating all of our undergraduate and graduate students,” explained Business Administration professor Katrina Stark.

Graduating student JF Daho is excited to be able to experience graduation the way he's always dreamed about.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “I haven’t really had the time to think about graduating but now that it’s finally here and I get to walk across the stage and receive my diploma...is crazy. I’m very proud.”

JF Daho is graduating from University of Providence

The graduation ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30th in the McLaughlin Center where 130 students will receive their diplomas.

It’s times like there where despite the trials and challenges, relieved college seniors can finally say that the tassel was definitely worth the hassle.

Stark said, “Congratulations to this year’s undergraduate and graduate class both at the University of Providence and at universities across the world. You get to take that experience with you and now to say, it’s done. We did it, so it’s thrilling.”



