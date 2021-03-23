University of Providence preps for May graduation ceremony

GREAT FALLS — University of Providence students have less than a week to sign up to attend the spring 2021 commencement in person.

Due to the university’s COVID policies, students who don’t sign up by March 26 won’t be allowed to attend in person.

Graduation will be split into two ceremonies on May 1, one from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and one from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., to try to minimize crowd size. Masks will be required by everyone.

How many guests students will be able to bring with them will depend on the number of students who choose to attend graduation in person.

"We'll make sure to do our best to not split any students up that would have the same degree or major. What our guests can expect, and our students as well, we will have some areas for seating where families can certainly be together. We will still support distancing,” said Brittany Budeski, University Registrar.

As of Tuesday, Budeski said, the university was anticipating having about 75 students per ceremony.