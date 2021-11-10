University of Providence professor preparing to serve as judge for mock trial

GREAT FALLS — University of Providence professor Gail Belfert was preparing Wednesday for a prestigious opportunity coming up this weekend.

Belfert was chosen to help judge a mock trial competition being held at Yale University. Students from universities across the country will compete in the mock trials.

“We don’t come to a verdict, we’re just judging them on how they’re applying the case law and the facts to the particular case,” Belfert explained.

Belfert practiced law for more than 20 years, and has taught at Rutgers University and Montclair State University. At the University of Providence, she coordinates the Master’s Degree Program in Criminal Justice, and chairs the Faculty Education and Tenure Committee.

Belfert said she’s wanted to do this for years but hadn’t because Yale is so far away. She decided to apply in 2021 because the judging is being done via Zoom.

"I'm super excited. It's Yale. It's like the best of the best schools,” said Belfert. "It’s a great opportunity for the university and it's a great opportunity for my students.”

Eventually, she would like to start a mock trial team in Montana.

