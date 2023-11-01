University of Providence urges students to stay engaged with community

GREAT FALLS — While the University of Providence hosts various events throughout the academic year, kids from around Great Falls will get the chance to work alongside the ARGOS through the Volleyball team's new program - "ARGOS Volleyball Kids Club."

The purpose of the program is to engage with fellow community members within the Electric City while also providing them with a unique opportunity.

"We just want a way to connect some of the younger kids with our actual players," said UP Women's Volleyball Head Coach, Arunas Duda. "We started the ARGOS kids club as a way to connect our actual rostered players with some of the kids."

Duda has been at the University of Providence for over twenty years. He said the program is meant to better-prepare young athletes to aspire to make their way to the collegiate level.

"It's just to connect those youth and get them better excited about 'this is what college looks like, this is what college volleyball looks like,' and to have them grow that passion for the game," Duda said.

Students who participated in the program said they view this as an opportunity to get a head start in mastering their skills.

Grace Griffin stated, "I've always loved going to ARGOS camps, so when I play volleyball with ARGOS, I just really like them."

Reagan Louma said, "It's just a really good environment, very positive, and I wanted to improve my volleyball skills for middle school."

Duda says he visions an event such as this to have great success, with the hopes of making it an annual tradition.

"Seeing these kids and seeing these girls interact with them has been awesome," Duda said. "They've all been super awesome every time they come in here. Our girls are just as excited. It was a great event. Maybe moving it a little bit away from gamedays for me and my stress levels, but other than that, it's been a lot of fun."