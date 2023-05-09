Upcoming events (May 9-13)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here.

MAY 9: Come celebrate Community Action Month at Opportunities, Inc. You're invited to come see our staff & learn about all we do - Employment & Training, Housing Services, Energy Assistance, Education Services, and more. There will be food, fun and giveaways! (To include crafts for the kids) All are welcome! Please feel free to share with anyone you think might be interested in attending. If you have any questions, give Melissa Giard a call at 406-761-0310 or click here.

MAY 10: Raising Readers of Cascade County is launching a program for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and will kick things off with a Launch Party at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) from 10:30a-12:30p. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children up to the age of 5, no matter their family's income. Children up to age 4.5 can be enrolled to receive a free book every month; click here to sign up. Join us as we celebrate the launch of this phenomenal, free, early literacy program with tasty cookies, fantastic stories, and drawings for prizes for kids and adults! For more information, call 406 453-0349, ext. 215, or email rmcfadden@greatfallslibrary.org.

MAY 13: The Children's Museum of Montana will host its annual Military Appreciation Lunch and Games from 10am until 3pm. Free to veterans & active duty military members AND their families! Everyone is welcome - non-ilitary for a donation of any amount. We have a BBQ lunch, door prizes for veterans, games, and raffles. The Children's Museum of Montana is located at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls, behind the Civic Center. Click here to visit the website.

MAY 13: The National Association of Letter Carriers will once again participate in the “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.” Food donations go directly to the Great Falls Community Food Bank. If you would like to help, just leave un-opened non-perishable food in a bag, or two, by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13th by 8:00 a.m., and your letter carrier or a Great Falls Community Food Bank volunteer will pick up your donation. For more information, call the food bank at 406-452-9029, or click here to visit the website.



