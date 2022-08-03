Update on wildfire just south of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Firefighters from Great Falls Fire Rescue and several volunteer fire department are now in "mopping up" mode and extinguishing residual fire to make it doesn't spread. Crews will remain at the scene for a while longer, and ask that people avoid the area.

GFFR said just before 4 p.m. that no homes or structures were damaged, and there are no reports of any injuries. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 2:33 p.m.) A fire is sending up smoke just south of Great Falls. The fire was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Initial reports indicate that the fire is burning west of Highland Cemetery, south of 33rd Avenue South.

MTN News Fire burning just south of Great Falls

Witnesses say that trees near the cemetery caught fire. Cattle have been moved north to S & C Auto and are gathering near the north fence.

Elizabeth Walker Fire near Highland Cemetery - view from 33rd Avenue South

The flames are primarily within a cluster of trees, but gusty winds are pushing the fire, and could threaten several homes in the vicinity.

Dena Wouters Fire near Highland Cemetery - view from 33rd Avenue South

Great Falls Fire Rescue posted on Facebook: "Please avoid the area near Highland and Mount Olivet cemeteries while our crews work on an active fire. Traffic increases danger to our responders."

The suspected cause of the fire is not yet known.



