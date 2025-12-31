GREAT FALLS — Fireworks will still be part of some New Year’s Eve celebrations in Great Falls, but city officials say residents should be aware that the rules around their use look different this year.

Following the 2025 municipal election, Great Falls voters approved an updated fireworks ordinance that limits which fireworks can be discharged within city limits, as well as where and when they can be used. The ordinance went into effect immediately after voters approved it in November.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Updated fireworks rules in effect for New Year’s Eve in Great Falls

Under the updated rules, fireworks designed to leave the ground or explode upon activation are no longer permitted to be discharged within city limits. Ground-based fireworks such as sparklers, fountains, ground spinners, snap caps, smoke devices, and other novelty items are allowed.

City officials state that fireworks may only be discharged on private property and are prohibited on streets, sidewalks, and in city parks.

The ordinance also sets a specific time window for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Legal fireworks may be discharged starting at 10:00 p.m. on December 31 and must stop by 12:30 a.m. on January 1.

Meredith Dawson, a city communications specialist, said the ordinance differs from many city policies because it was passed directly by voters rather than the city commission, allowing it to take effect immediately.

“Sometimes ordinances take 30 days to go into effect, and that’s usually when the city commission is passing them, but this one was different since it was passed by city voters," said Dawson. "In that ordinance, if you read all the way through, it says it will go into effect immediately if passed by city voters.”

Some fireworks stands may still sell items that are not legal to use within the city. City officials say this is because certain parcels of land within city limits are county-owned and not subject to the same regulations. However, officials emphasize that even if fireworks are purchased legally, they may not be legal to discharge within city limits.

The Great Falls Police Department says enforcement on New Year’s Eve will depend on available resources. Lieutenant Matt Fleming, the department’s public information officer, said fireworks complaints are considered a low-priority call compared to other emergencies, especially on a high call-volume night like New Year’s Eve.

"We do bring in additional resources to supplement call load during those times, but our ability to respond to fireworks complaints, they are a low priority complaint compared to other emergencies, and so we’ll only be able to respond to ones we have officers to send to," Fleming explained.

Police say officers will focus first on education, particularly since the ordinance is new and some residents may not yet be familiar with the changes. If education does not resolve an issue, enforcement action may follow.

Great Falls Fire Rescue also urges residents to be mindful as they celebrate. Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh said fireworks remain a concern for first responders and that safety should be a priority as people ring in the new year.

"We want to remind everybody with the dry and windy conditions there is an extremely high chance that those fireworks can start a grass fire, and with some of those grass fires those can really outsource our resources that we have in a very, very quick hurry," McIntosh said. "We just ask everybody be smart, be safe, and enjoy the holiday.”

City officials encourage residents to review the fireworks ordinance ahead of New Year’s Eve, so they understand what is allowed within city limits.

Residents with questions about the ordinance can find additional information on the city’s website or social media pages.