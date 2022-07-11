Traffic will be detoured along 9th Street South in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — NorthWestern Energy is upgrading power lines along 9th Street in Great Falls from 3rd Avenue South to the north.

Traffic will be delayed and detoured along 9th Street from 3rd Avenue South to Central Ave from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11; Tuesday, July 12; and Wednesday, July 13.

Traffic access to 1st Avenue South and 2nd Avenue South will be detoured along the east side of 9th Street.

"The upgraded lines will increase service reliability and traffic interruptions during the construction work are required for the safety of the public and our crews," said Bob Vinson, NorthWestern Energy Great Falls Division Manager. "We appreciate the patience of our customers in the area and drivers during this project."

The power line upgrade work will extend to the 9th Avenue North block of 9th Street and will be completed later this summer.

For more information, call NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.



