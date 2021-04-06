Vaccination clinic at ExpoPark is closing; other options available

GREAT FALLS — The clinic at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls will close on April 9th for people who want to get their first dose of the two-dose COVID vaccine.

The decision was made because not enough people are signing up for the available appointments at that location.

People who received their first dose at the ExpoPark clinic in recent weeks can still receive their second dose at the ExpoPark location.

People who come in to get their first dose of the vaccine this week will still be scheduled to get their second dose in three weeks.

"We have, I would say, roughly about 500-plus appointments available. So that's why I say sign up online. It's still available. If they have issues, they can't get in online or anything like that, come to the fairgounds, come to the Family Living Center,” said Kevin Langkiet, Benefis Critical Care & Emergency Services Director.

Since opening, more than 18,000 people have come through the clinic.

Locations where you can get vaccinated:



Public Drug

Albertsons/Osco stores

CVS

VA (if eligible)

Malmstrom Air Force Base (if eligible)

Indian Family Health Clinic (if eligible)

NOTE: Some of the locations provide vaccines only to people who meet certain eligibility requirements, such as military veterans. In addition, some locations occasionally run out of supply. In all cases, you should call the store/agency before you go to ensure that you are eligible at that location, and that they have the vaccine available.

You can also visit VaccineFinder.org to find out what locations are providing the vaccine.

The number of Montanans who have received at least one of the two vaccine shots as of Tuesday, April 6th, is 534,000; the number of Montanans who have received both shots and are now fully vaccinated is 215,022.