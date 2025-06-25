Vehicle collision damages Great Falls fire station

A collision involving two vehicles on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, resulted in damage to a Great Falls fire station.

One of the vehicles is a city garbage truck; the other vehicle, based on photos from the scene, is a red SUV.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that the impact of the collision caused them to "come into contact" with Fire Station 2, causing "significant damage" to the north side of the building.

The fire station is on the southeast corner of the intersection of Sixth Street NW and Northwest Bypass.

One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to GFFR.

Officials are investigation to determine the cause of the collision, and ascertain the amount of damage to the fire station.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.