"Shelter in place" at two Great Falls schools

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release just after 1 p.m. that officers are "working an incident" in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue South.

The GFPD says that the Central Montana High-Risk Unit has been activated to serve a warrant. The team is comprised of GFPD officers and Cascade County Sheriff's deputies.

As a precaution, Longfellow Elementary School and St. Patrick's Academy West (formerly Our Lady of Lourdes) have implemented "shelter-in-place" procedures.

"Shelter in place" is defined by GFPS as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat. There are no indications that any students are in danger.

The GFPD said the incident is not happening on the campus of either school, and the shelter procedures are only a precaution.

In addition, several neighboring residents have been asked to evacuate their homes.

They ask that if you must travel in this neighborhood, please use Sixth Avenue South or Ninth Street South.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

