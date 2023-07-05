Watch Now
Vehicle found in the river in Great Falls

MTN News
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 14:37:04-04

Police officers and firefighters are investigating the discovery of a vehicle in the Sun River in Great Falls.

The discovery was called in by a passerby.

A Great Falls Police Department spokesman says it is east of 6th Street SW along the north side of Country Club Boulevard.

The GFPD says that, at this point, no persons have been found in or around the vehicle, adding that the circumstances appear "suspicious."

We will update you when we get more information.

