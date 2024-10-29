Volunteers needed for Parade Of Lights and Christmas Stroll

GREAT FALLS — The Downtown Great Falls Association is soliciting for volunteers to help out with setting up the annual Parade Of Lights and the Christmas Stroll.

Volunteers are needed for November 30 and December 6. Responsibilities include helping close streets, patrolling events, cleaning trash, and reopening the streets after the event.

Sign-up slots range from one to two hours, and two to six people are needed for each slot.

“It's just a fun time to be able to be a part of the event,” said Harley Severns, the marketing event coordinator for the Downtown Great Falls Association. “We wouldn't be able to have events like this and as grand as this without the help of people.”

The link to sign up to volunteer can be found here.