Many first-year Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine students are also first-year Montana residents. To help them get immersed in Great Falls, the Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA) leans on the community to step up.

Volunteers take Great Falls medical students out to dinner

This is the second year that community members have volunteered to take a group of first-year Touro students out to dinner.

This allows them to meet new people in the community, visit new restaurants, and feel encouraged being in a new place.

“Just seeing how much they love it here and they're really leaning into it, a lot of them are leaning into the western aspect, which is really cool. And then the hosts just love getting to connect with them; they're such bright individuals and we're really lucky to have them in our community,” expressed Jenn Galmeier, investment director for GFDA.

If you missed out on taking a group of students to dinner this year, don’t worry, you will be able to sign up for next year’s event. Click here to visit GFDA’s website for the details.

