Wadsworth Pond hosts Free Fishing Day

GREAT FALLS — Standing on the banks of a pond endlessly casting a line hoping a fish will bite may not be everybody's idea of a good time, but there were plenty of people at Wadsworth Pond in Cascade County Saturday who had a great time as Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks hosted Family Fishing Day on Saturday.

Eleven-year old Tiana Hanson was excited as she tried to reel in a fish.

Unfortunately, the fish got away. But not to worry, she had already caught one earlier.

"I just like sitting and eating food and getting fish,” Hanson said.

Fishing wasn't the only option at the pond.

Family Fishing Day is also educational with tents set up to teach people about fish, how to tie knots and flies, and how to cast.

"This has been kind of a Great Falls tradition the Saturday after school gets out. Probably more than 20 years this has been going on with a break now for a few years because of COVID,” FWP Education Manager Dave Hagengruber said.

"We come out as much as we can, every time we have it, just to enjoy the morning,” fisher Robert Langan said. "It's relaxing. You get to enjoy the wildlife and the scenery wherever we go,” Langan replied when asked what makes fishing so enjoyable.

No license is required to fish at these events.

"There are rainbow trout in here, our walleye numbers are up a little bit. Perch, sun fish, there's carp, there's suckers. That's what's important. Being able to catch something,” said Hagengruber.

Weather permitting, another Family Fishing Day will be held at Frog Ponds in Lewistown June 11.

