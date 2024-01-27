Walleyes Unlimited preps for annual banquet

GREAT FALLS — The Walleyes Unlimited 39th Annual fundraising banquet is happening next weekend. Here's Brenda from the Walleyes Unlimited to tell us more about this upcoming event.

Brenda Keller: "So the Great Falls chapter, Wally's Unlimited Banquet will be February 3rd at the Great Falls Fairgrounds at the Expo Park. The tickets are $50 each. This is our main fundraiser for the year. Tickets are available at the Wallace Marine Boat Show this weekend. We are selling them $50 each and we can also reserve tables for eight or more people. And yearly memberships are $35 and that's for a single person or your entire family."

This annual banquet supports many events and projects for young anglers, families and veterans from around the state.

Robbi Robinson: "Come to the boat show and we'll have a table set up here. You can get your tickets. We got raffle tickets from your bank tickets and a lot of information about us. So if you have any questions, we'll be there to answer. It's going to be a great time. You need to come out. If you've never been, you don't. You can't even imagine. And if you have been, you know, you know, you just want to be there."

Come support an organization that gives so much back to the community as they continue to teach the next generation of anglers here in Montana.

For more information, Click Here.


