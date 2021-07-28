Walmart store in Great Falls briefly evacuated

GREAT FALLS — We have received reports that the Walmart store on Smelter Avenue in Great Falls has been partially evacuated.

The first report came in at about 8:35 a.m.

Several people have told us that there are fire trucks and an ambulance at the scene.

We don't know at this point what caused the evacuation, and will post an update if we get any details.



(UPDATE, 9:27 a.m.) We have received unconfirmed reports that there was a small electrical fire, and the evacuation was just a precaution.

There are no reports of any injuries or serious damage.

A reporter went to Walmart and all emergency vehicles had left the scene, and everything was operating normally.