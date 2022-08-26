Want to learn about raptors?

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will host several presentations in Great Falls for people to learn about raptors.

FWP said in a news release that education staff and educational ambassador birds will present three forums on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Attendees will learn about some of Montana’s most powerful predators - the raptor family - which includes birds of prey such as hawks and falcons.

Ali Pons from the Montana WILD Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will discuss what makes raptors unique from other types of birds and why they are important to our ecosystems.

Participants will also get a chance to meet live raptors from Montana WILD .

Three programs will be offered:



10:00 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.

10:45 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The presentations are free and will be held at the indoor auditorium at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center at 4201 Giant Springs Road.

The event is organized in conjunction with the Great Falls Flower Growers Garden Club and the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

For more information, call FWP at 406-454-5845.

TRENDING ARTICLES

