Wanted: 'bat dogs' for the Great Falls Voyagers

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers and Fetch Pet Boutique in Great Falls are teaming up to train two Bat Dogs for the 2023 season.

The Voyagers Bat Dog will replace the Bat Boy in that the dog will retrieve a baseball bat after a Voyagers player has an at-bat.

Fetch Pet Boutique is hosting tryouts for two openings on the Voyagers roster, seeking suitable dogs for the position.

Requirements are that a dog must be capable of retrieving a baseball bat in its mouth and working in a high-stress, intense environment.

The Bat Dog tryouts will consist of a series of tests lasting 10-15 minutes:



Ball Drive

Inclination towards retrieval - toys working up to the size of a baseball bat

Reaction to loud sounds

Large distractions

Recall

Training interest

Ability to adapt to different textures and surfaces

The dogs chosen will participate in 10 training sessions before the season begins. Training will be sponsored by Fetch and Bark 4 Joy Dog Training.

Tryouts will be held March 4th and 11th at Fetch pet Boutique in Great Falls from 10 am to 2 pm.

Participants can register in-store at Fetch or at https://www.fetchpetboutique.com/ . Fetch Pet Boutique is located at 1408 Third Street NW in Great Falls.

Dogs selected as the bat dog must also be able to fulfill nearly half of the ball club's home schedule. They are choosing two dogs to alleviate the workload.