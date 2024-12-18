Wanted in Great Falls: Eric Charles Rogers

The Great Falls Police Department is asking people to be on the look-out for 42-year old Eric Charles Rogers.

There is a $250,000 warrant for his arrest stemming from charges related to violations of a protection order.

Rogers is 5'11" tall, about 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on both arms and hands, and word CHERI tattooed on his neck.

He may be associated with a silver Hyundai Sonata with Montana license plate 299354B (Tribal plate).

As of Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the Montana Department of Corrections lists Rogers as "absconded from Great Falls Probation And Parole."

The Montana Department of Corrections says that Rogers has felony convictions in Cascade County for robbery (1999) and accountability for aggravated assault (2000); and in Yellowstone County for tampering with witnesses/informants (2009).

If you see Rogers, the GFPD says you should keep your distance and call 911, as he is considered dangerous and may be armed.

If you have information about Rogers’ location or recent activities, you're asked to call 406-455-8599, send a message to the GFPD Facebook page, or go to www.p3tips.com.

Anyone found harboring Rogers may face criminal charges.