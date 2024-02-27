Wanted: judges for the Montana Science Fair

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College is hosting two science fairs in early March to let young researchers show off their scientific abilities.



The middle school and high school fair on March 5th has nearly 180 projects submitted, and they are looking for more people to judge the fair.

On March 7th , the elementary school science fair will be taking place. Students from around north central Montana will be presenting at the college. The top prize for high-schoolers will get the chance to travel to Los Angeles in the spring for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

The college still needs more judges and says that a background is science and research is not necessary.

“You just need to come here and be willing to spend a few hours watching, listening to some incredible presentations by some of our community's brightest minds,” said Scott Thompson, director of Community Relations at Great Falls College. “And just be open to that experience.”

If you are interested in signing up as a judge, click here.

