Wanted: more school bus drivers in Great Falls

Bus drivers are some of the first people that kids talk to before school, so they have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on their day.

Like many other areas in Montana, Great Falls has seen a bus driver shortage for several years and this year is no different.

Big Sky Bus Lines has placed buses with “now hiring” banners in different areas around Great Falls to encourage people to apply.

Barbie Stucker, the general manager at Big Sky Bus Lines, said they still need about 10 more drivers to meet their goal.

“We try to put them on popular streets and by schools,” said Stucker. “It seems to work well.”

Although the routes do get done in Great Falls, there is still a need for more drivers.

Stucker said ideally, they want 70 drivers to allow for full coverage of all 66 routes and to have subs.

“We don't really want to use our shop staff or office staff for driving if we don't have to, right now we will start out the year using those staff members because we don't have all our people in place,” said Stucker.

Lewistown Public Schools have also seen a driver shortage for many years; however, transportation director Robert Odermann said that isn’t the case this year.

“This is the first time in three years that we’re fully staffed going into the school year,” said Odermann.

If interested in applying to be a bus driver with Big Sky Bus Lines, call 406-454-1283 or click here for more information.

