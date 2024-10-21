Wanted: volunteer bell-ringers for the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army needs volunteers to be bell ringers this holiday season, to help them raise the money they need for the services they provide throughout the year.

Maj. Mike Halverson, the director and pastor of Salvation Army Great Falls, said, “Last year we raised about $96,000; the goal is to hopefully be $100,000 this year and I believe that this community is a very giving community, and I think we can make that.”

With the simple ringing of a bell, comes change for families in need.

Wanted: bell-ringers for Salvation Army in Great Falls

“There's nothing that The Salvation Army can do without the support of the community, and that's the same thing with bell ringing,” Halverson explained.

Throughout the year, The Salvation Army provides shelter, food, and other essentials to those in need, including serving about 950 families every month.

“During the Christmas season, we serve about 350 families and about 500 or so kids, with toys and food. [But], the money doesn't just go to Christmas, it goes throughout the year to help support us, and it’s our biggest fundraiser,” Halverson said.

Volunteer bell ringers are essential to The Salvation Army in their fundraising efforts to continue to provide for the most vulnerable in the community.



Halverson added, “We’re really trying to find more volunteers; we’d love to have anybody and everybody that can help out.”

The fundraiser begins on November 15th and runs until December 24th. Typically, it’s from 10am to 6pm Monday through Saturday.

To sign up to be a bell ringer this holiday season, click here to visit their website, and type in your zip code.